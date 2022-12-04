Previous
Toys For Tots by danette
Photo 3029

Toys For Tots

When Santa arrived on the Sugar Express, Elves passed out gifts to the kids. Later, Santa posed with the families.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
Taffy ace
What a nice tradition
December 5th, 2022  
Rick ace
Nice capture. That is nice that they can give out the gifts like that.
December 5th, 2022  
