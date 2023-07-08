Things Taken For Granted

Space exploration has always been a part of my life...from the Apollo missions to the Shuttles to the rockets of today. There was a period when continued space exploration was an unknown.

We went to Kennedy Space Center again. This is the Space Shuttle Atlantis, which launched in October, 1985 and was retired in 2011 after 126 million miles.

We were fortunate to watch one Space Shuttle landing (probably this one). To see it up close is aw-inspiring. Watching a short movie of how the shuttle was made was very interesting!!