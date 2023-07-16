Wild Florida

Back when I was in high school, there was a popular restaurant that was quite extravagant, on a large piece of property. It closed in 1988. Years later, it has reopened as a nature center. Way back when, it was far from anywhere and about an hour's drive from my home. Now, it is in the middle of everything. We drove through today (as it too hot actually get out and walk around) and I was thrilled to see these old oak trees. I understand there is an oak hammock on the property. Looking forward to cooler weather so that we can explore it.