Sum-sum-summertime
Our youngest grandson turned 4 today. We celebrated yesterday with a pool party--fitting for these scorching temperatures.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Danette Thompson
9
3
2
365
NIKON D7500
22nd July 2023 11:33am
birthday
pool
summertime
son
grandson
KV
ace
Fun splashes… nice! Such joy in this shot.
July 23rd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fun, happy capture
July 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Fun times!
July 23rd, 2023
