Sum-sum-summertime by danette
Sum-sum-summertime

Our youngest grandson turned 4 today. We celebrated yesterday with a pool party--fitting for these scorching temperatures.
22nd July 2023

Danette Thompson

KV
Fun splashes… nice! Such joy in this shot.
July 23rd, 2023  
gloria jones
Fun, happy capture
July 23rd, 2023  
Mags
Fun times!
July 23rd, 2023  
