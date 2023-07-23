Sign up
Previous
Photo 3189
Birthday Fun
More from our grandson's 4th birthday party.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3418
photos
125
followers
125
following
873% complete
3182
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
22nd July 2023 11:47am
Tags
water
,
slide
,
boy
,
grandson
Joan Robillard
ace
Great action shot
July 24th, 2023
