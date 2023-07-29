Sign up
Previous
Photo 3190
Paradise
Enjoying the view during lunch with my almost 95-year-old aunt. Sorry to have cut off part of the palm tree. It was even pleasant with a breeze. Today, the "feels like" temp is 109!
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
3419
photos
124
followers
124
following
873% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965U
Taken
29th July 2023 2:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
golf
,
palm
,
island
,
atlantic
,
florida
,
course
ace
It looks like paradise! Nice to have a breeze in the heat.
July 30th, 2023
*lynn
ace
So beautiful
July 30th, 2023
