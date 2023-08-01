Previous
I was downtown for jury duty. On my way home, I passed by the First Baptist Church of Ft. Lauderdale. Our church recently joined into a partnership with them. Praying it works!
Islandgirl ace
Love it!
August 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and pov!
August 1st, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Awesome shot and great title
August 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
August 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Clever image
August 1st, 2023  
