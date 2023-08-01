Sign up
Previous
Photo 3191
Heavenly
I was downtown for jury duty. On my way home, I passed by the First Baptist Church of Ft. Lauderdale. Our church recently joined into a partnership with them. Praying it works!
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
5
5
Danette Thompson
@danette
Islandgirl
ace
Love it!
August 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and pov!
August 1st, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome shot and great title
August 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
August 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Clever image
August 1st, 2023
