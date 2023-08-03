Previous
Throw Back Thursday by danette
Photo 3192

Throw Back Thursday

Photo taken of my brother way back in June! After all, this is his birth month.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Mags ace
Love all the driftwood around him!
August 3rd, 2023  
