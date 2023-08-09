Sign up
Previous
Photo 3194
A Life Well Lived
My aunt turned 95 today. We had a little celebration for her at her favorite restaurant. The cake came courtesy of my cousin’s best friend from college who could not attend.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
6
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3194
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965U
Taken
9th August 2023 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
aunt
,
bld-22
amyK
ace
Nice portrait of her and beautiful cake too!!
August 10th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️❤️❤️
August 10th, 2023
M C
ace
I hope I'll look that good at 95!
August 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely portrait of her 💖
August 10th, 2023
Rick
ace
A lovely portrait. And that cake looks delicious.
August 10th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Such a lovely photo. Your aunt looks marvelous.
August 10th, 2023
