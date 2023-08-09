Previous
A Life Well Lived by danette
My aunt turned 95 today. We had a little celebration for her at her favorite restaurant. The cake came courtesy of my cousin’s best friend from college who could not attend.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
amyK ace
Nice portrait of her and beautiful cake too!!
August 10th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️❤️❤️
August 10th, 2023  
M C ace
I hope I'll look that good at 95!
August 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely portrait of her 💖
August 10th, 2023  
Rick ace
A lovely portrait. And that cake looks delicious.
August 10th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Such a lovely photo. Your aunt looks marvelous.
August 10th, 2023  
