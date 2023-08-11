Sign up
Photo 3196
Magnificent sky
After weeks of severe heat and rain every evening, it was nice to go to the beach this evening. Saw this on the way out.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th August 2023 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
cloud
,
rays
,
crescupular
