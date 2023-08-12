Sign up
Photo 3197
Time to Breathe
Going out to the beach during the early evening hours cannot be beat.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
6
3
Danette Thompson
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3426
photos
124
followers
124
following
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th August 2023 6:47pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
beach
ocean
stand
atlantic
florida
lifeguard
Mark St Clair
Love the colors
August 12th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
I love the colors. Very inviting looking shot.
August 12th, 2023
Dawn
Lovely colours
August 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Colorful
August 12th, 2023
Mags
Beautiful light and color.
August 12th, 2023
Diana
Fabulous capture and colours, such a great title for this lovely shot.
August 12th, 2023
