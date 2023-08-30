Idalia Landfall--Keaton Beach

North of Steinhatchee is the cute little beach town of Keaton Beach. Not much of an actual town, but there are homes there. Steinhatchee was apparently in the eye, also. I know that downtown is currently flooded to the eaves of some of the businesses and it is low tide. The main part of the hurricane has moved on, thankfully. High tide this afternoon can be an issue. I know they are calling for up to a 15' storm surge.

The Weather Channel is doing a less than stellar job. They parked in Cedar Key, well south of landfall. Cedar Key had about a 6' storm surge. Now, they are following the storm north and will forget about the devastation left behind.

Pray for these small towns. Steinhatchee has some residents who barely make it. It was an old fishing village until recently.

If you are able to make a donation somewhere, that would be great.