Previous
Idalia Landfall--Keaton Beach by danette
Photo 3203

Idalia Landfall--Keaton Beach

North of Steinhatchee is the cute little beach town of Keaton Beach. Not much of an actual town, but there are homes there. Steinhatchee was apparently in the eye, also. I know that downtown is currently flooded to the eaves of some of the businesses and it is low tide. The main part of the hurricane has moved on, thankfully. High tide this afternoon can be an issue. I know they are calling for up to a 15' storm surge.
The Weather Channel is doing a less than stellar job. They parked in Cedar Key, well south of landfall. Cedar Key had about a 6' storm surge. Now, they are following the storm north and will forget about the devastation left behind.
Pray for these small towns. Steinhatchee has some residents who barely make it. It was an old fishing village until recently.
If you are able to make a donation somewhere, that would be great.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
877% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Have you heard from your son and brother? We're bracing for tropical force winds and rain here. Praying all will be well with you and yours.
August 30th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
@marlboromaam My son stayed in Tampa. It is still low tide. There is some flooding. Not sure where. Watching their news channel now. Crystal River is flooded and that is very far from the eye.
My brother is away. My SIL has been reporting to me and I have finally found some videos online. There is hardly any news coverage (except very local) of these small towns. I realize they are isolated, but I hope they get coverage outside of the local area. https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=search&v=6295368453895450
August 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
@danette None of my local news sites are loading the forecasts. I've got my radio handy and I'll just watch the TV until I can't. Bath tubs are filled. Now they say we have a chance of tornados! I hate hurricane season. =( I'll be shutting down the puter and unplugging everything shortly. You stay safe and take care.
August 30th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
@marlboromaam You stay safe! There have been lots of tornado warmings with this storm.
August 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise