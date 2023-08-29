Perhaps where Hurricane Idalia is Headed?

Previous
If you are watching the Weather Channel and you see them mention Fish Creek, that is here. Those are thousands of fiddler crabs on the sand! It's interesting watching them discuss the Big Bend area. Apparently, it is easier to give it one big name than to name individual towns where people live. I even heard them earlier dismiss it as "mostly rural".

Another location on the map was Shired Island. A location most people have never heard of. I posted photos of that location in June. No one on the weather channel and hardly anyone else has said "Steinhatchee" because they don't know how to pronounce it! (It is pronounced steenhatchee--from a native American word for River of Man.) They will say the Taylor County/Dixie County border (which is divided by the Steinhatchee River).

There! Now you've all had a geography lesson.

Praying this nasty storm does the least amount of damage to all concerned.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Danette Thompson

Joan Robillard ace
Fingers crossed. If a storm heads for New England, then all the states get lumped in together and the weather is usually quite different. They are big picture folks. The result is you get calls from friends who are concerned about you only you have to say the storm in miles away in Connecticut.
August 29th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
@joansmor You'd think it would be easier up your way to at least identify the state.
August 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
Yes, they said mainly a swampy area. Very frightening to watch but necessary to stay on your toes. I'll fill up the bath tubs tomorrow morning in case of power outage. No power - no well pump. They're telling us with all the rain we'll get to expect downed trees from the winds and power outages. Just hoping none fall on my house or my car. Praying for it to seriously weaken before it hits anything!
August 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely scene , stay safe
August 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful place. Stay safe
August 29th, 2023  
