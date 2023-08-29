Perhaps where Hurricane Idalia is Headed?

If you are watching the Weather Channel and you see them mention Fish Creek, that is here. Those are thousands of fiddler crabs on the sand! It's interesting watching them discuss the Big Bend area. Apparently, it is easier to give it one big name than to name individual towns where people live. I even heard them earlier dismiss it as "mostly rural".



Another location on the map was Shired Island. A location most people have never heard of. I posted photos of that location in June. No one on the weather channel and hardly anyone else has said "Steinhatchee" because they don't know how to pronounce it! (It is pronounced steenhatchee--from a native American word for River of Man.) They will say the Taylor County/Dixie County border (which is divided by the Steinhatchee River).



There! Now you've all had a geography lesson.



Praying this nasty storm does the least amount of damage to all concerned.