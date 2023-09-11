Previous
Something is Amiss by danette
Something is Amiss

Hurricane Idalia placed this boat where it didn't belong (the river is probably 200' away). It took a crane to remove it. After a few days in the hurricane zone, I will be posting images that I saw.
Danette Thompson

