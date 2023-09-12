Horseshoe Beach

Though probably 30 miles from the eye of the hurricane, Horseshoe Beach took quite a beating. It is a remote fishing village. One house in this photo has collapsed. A truck was pushed/floated into the canal. The seawall is heavily damaged. Most homes/businesses in the town were either damaged or destroyed.



We brought a truckload of supplies from 300 miles away. Every person manning the distribution center stopped to say thank you.



Today, I mentioned it to my hairdresser and he did not know anything about the hurricane. We get caught up in our lives and forget about the struggles of others.