Horseshoe Beach by danette
Photo 3213

Horseshoe Beach

Though probably 30 miles from the eye of the hurricane, Horseshoe Beach took quite a beating. It is a remote fishing village. One house in this photo has collapsed. A truck was pushed/floated into the canal. The seawall is heavily damaged. Most homes/businesses in the town were either damaged or destroyed.

We brought a truckload of supplies from 300 miles away. Every person manning the distribution center stopped to say thank you.

Today, I mentioned it to my hairdresser and he did not know anything about the hurricane. We get caught up in our lives and forget about the struggles of others.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Danette Thompson

Such a devastation. A great picture
September 13th, 2023  
GaryW
So sad to see all the destruction.
September 13th, 2023  
Wow, that is a lot of damage. Can't believe that someone in Florida, didn't know about the storm.
September 13th, 2023  
@rickster549 I think most in S Florida are completely unaware that the hurricane hit actual communities. Many large areas were not hit, so it isn’t “a big deal”. I was only able to collect supplies from people I personally knew.
September 13th, 2023  
