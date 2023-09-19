Sign up
Previous
Photo 3220
Old Florida
I love these type of roads.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
2
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3449
photos
124
followers
124
following
882% complete
View this month »
3220
Views
3
3
2
2
365
NIKON D7500
9th September 2023 12:56pm
Tags
trees
,
oak
,
florida
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, it is beautiful.
September 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
So do I, beautifully captured.
September 19th, 2023
