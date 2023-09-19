Previous
Old Florida by danette
Old Florida

I love these type of roads.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, it is beautiful.
September 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
So do I, beautifully captured.
September 19th, 2023  
