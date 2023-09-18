Previous
Wood & Swink General Store by danette
Wood & Swink General Store

Built in 1882, it also serves as the rural post office. Mail is not delivered to homes in this community. It is 10 miles from the homes of Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings who wrote The Yearling.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Danette Thompson

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
September 18th, 2023  
