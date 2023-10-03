Sign up
Previous
Photo 3231
Autumn colors
Autumn was arriving at Rocky Mountain National Park.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
1
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3460
photos
126
followers
125
following
885% complete
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
27th September 2023 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
trees
,
park
,
autumn
,
lake
,
national
,
rocky
,
aspens
,
landscape-61
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 3rd, 2023
