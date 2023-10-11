Previous
Raccoon by danette
Raccoon

I was trying to capture a photo of this guy without chasing him off. Then, I saw the little ear behind him!
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Danette Thompson

MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
*lynn ace
beautiful capture
October 12th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
So cute! It's a twofer!
October 12th, 2023  
