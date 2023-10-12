Sign up
Photo 3240
Spooky
I took this photo twice. The reflection of the cloud (next to the tree trunk) looked like a skull or an alien!!
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Tags
tree
swamp
florida
naples
Krista Marson
ace
Ha! Good eye
October 12th, 2023
