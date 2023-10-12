Previous
Spooky by danette
Spooky

I took this photo twice. The reflection of the cloud (next to the tree trunk) looked like a skull or an alien!!
Danette Thompson

Krista Marson ace
Ha! Good eye
October 12th, 2023  
