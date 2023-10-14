Previous
Partial Eclipse by danette
Partial Eclipse

We had about 65% coverage, but the clouds did not want to cooperate! It was eerily dark, though, for a while.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Olwynne
Beautifully captured. Looks like the clouds parted especially for you.
October 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very nice!
October 15th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Well done.
October 15th, 2023  
