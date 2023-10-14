Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3241
Partial Eclipse
We had about 65% coverage, but the clouds did not want to cooperate! It was eerily dark, though, for a while.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3470
photos
128
followers
125
following
887% complete
View this month »
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th October 2023 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
eclipse
,
florida
,
solar
Olwynne
Beautifully captured. Looks like the clouds parted especially for you.
October 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very nice!
October 15th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Well done.
October 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close