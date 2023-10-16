Hiding in Plain Sight 2

The Everglades has many different habitats. Much of it is water with sawgrass, thus giving it the name, "River of Grass" (coined by Marjorie Stoneman Douglas). The water level varies by several feet throughout the year. Right now it is high, perhaps 4' higher than typical. Within these wetlands are hardwood hammocks, or islands with hardwood trees. These islands rarely or never flood (unless in extreme circumstances).

There are about 75 "camps" located on these various islands. It is my understanding that the government allowed veterans to build on them in the 1940's. The land is leased. You cannot add to any existing structure. Each year, Florida Fish and Wildlife comes out to photograph the property. They will burn anything that has been added. If a storm destroys the property, it cannot be rebuilt.

This house is a camp known as Old Glory. They usually have a flag flying. You can find them on Facebook as Old Glory Camp. It is accessible by airboat.