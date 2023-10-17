Previous
Flying free by danette
Flying free

This Great Blue Heron is flying over the sawgrass of the Everglades.
17th October 2023

Danette Thompson

@danette
Joan Robillard
Mostly see these standing/fishing this is cool
October 17th, 2023  
