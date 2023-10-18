Sign up
Previous
Photo 3245
Special lunch
I had the opportunity to have lunch yesterday with my grandson at his school in the butterfly garden. Yesterday was my birthday and tomorrow is his birthday. When his dad attended this school, we built the butterfly garden! It was a beautiful day!
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
3
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
lunch
,
garden
,
grandson
Dixie Goode
ace
I love those kind of full circle moments. This is a beautiful photo and a memory keepsake
October 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
Belated Birthday wishes Danette! Happy Birthday to your gorgeous grandson, lovely shot and garden.
October 18th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute shot. Happy Birthday to your grandson!
October 18th, 2023
