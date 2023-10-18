Previous
Special lunch by danette
Photo 3245

Special lunch

I had the opportunity to have lunch yesterday with my grandson at his school in the butterfly garden. Yesterday was my birthday and tomorrow is his birthday. When his dad attended this school, we built the butterfly garden! It was a beautiful day!
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
I love those kind of full circle moments. This is a beautiful photo and a memory keepsake
October 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
Belated Birthday wishes Danette! Happy Birthday to your gorgeous grandson, lovely shot and garden.
October 18th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute shot. Happy Birthday to your grandson!
October 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise