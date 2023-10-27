Previous
When the Moon Hits Your Eye Like a Big Pizza Pie... by danette
When the Moon Hits Your Eye Like a Big Pizza Pie...

Went to the beach to see the nearly full moon rise. There always seem to be clouds on the horizon, but it was beautiful once we saw it. We ate at a nearby restaurant and the DJ played this song.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
