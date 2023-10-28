Previous
Danger! by danette
Photo 3251

Danger!

The east coast of Florida has had many shipwrecks over the centuries. The lighthouse in the distance serves as one of the warnings.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
890% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise