Photo 3280
An Old Favorite
One of my favorite locations for Christmas lights. A little re-edit.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
christmas
lights
horse
florida
ocala
mittens (Marilyn)
Looks wonderful.
December 5th, 2023
