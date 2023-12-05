Previous
An Old Favorite by danette
An Old Favorite

One of my favorite locations for Christmas lights. A little re-edit.
Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks wonderful.
December 5th, 2023  
