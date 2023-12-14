Sign up
Previous
Photo 3287
Took advantage of a rainy night to see some of the lights in a nearby town.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3516
photos
127
followers
122
following
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
Views
11
Comments
2
365
NIKON D7500
13th December 2023 7:49pm
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
holiday
,
theme-december2023
Corinne C
ace
Very nice
December 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great light capture!
December 14th, 2023
