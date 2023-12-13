Previous
Bethlehem Revisted by danette
Bethlehem Revisted

A local church builds a "replica" of Bethlehem to welcome the birth of Jesus. They do a remarkable job. Photos are soft but tell the greatest story of them all. The little lamb was born the day before!
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
Beverley ace
Very lovely
December 13th, 2023  
Olwynne
Beautiful depiction
December 13th, 2023  
