Photo 3320
Land of the rich and famous
The Island of Palm Beach. That house behind the sailboat last sold in 2004 for over $13 million. The current land value (per the County) is $31 million! They pay over $126,000 in property taxes each year.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
house
,
boat
,
florida
,
intracoastal
,
palmbeach
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene. I can hardly imagine what kind of life they must live. That yacht alone is worth a fortune too.
January 29th, 2024
