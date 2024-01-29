Previous
Land of the rich and famous by danette
Land of the rich and famous

The Island of Palm Beach. That house behind the sailboat last sold in 2004 for over $13 million. The current land value (per the County) is $31 million! They pay over $126,000 in property taxes each year.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Danette Thompson

OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene. I can hardly imagine what kind of life they must live. That yacht alone is worth a fortune too.
January 29th, 2024  
