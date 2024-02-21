Previous
Golf Tournament by danette
Photo 3330

Golf Tournament

I always enjoy shooting this golf tournament. The golfers are all super accommodating. I try to "hide" to not be a distraction. The golfer in the background was making funny poses for me.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Danette Thompson

Mags ace
Wonderful capture of the action!
February 22nd, 2024  
