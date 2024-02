Florida Lore

Back in the late 1800s and early 1900s, cattle roamed free in Florida. Cowboys would round them up, drive them to a port near Ft. Myers, then return to Ft. Pierce on the east coast. These cattle drives are commemorated by an annual 9-day journey from the west coast to Ft. Pierce where they celebrate with a parade. It was our first time at this parade and we brought our grandsons. I explained the reasons behind it and I hope they begin to learn about our personal history.