Morning Serinade by danette
Morning Serinade

We really enjoy having our Cardinal family in the yard.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Danette Thompson

OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Lou Ann ace
Oh he’s wonderful!
March 6th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Cardinals seem to be one of the popular birds we don't have out here. They're so beautiful and absolutely photogenic!
March 6th, 2024  
