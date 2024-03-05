Previous
Brahman Bull by danette
Photo 3341

Brahman Bull

A popular breed in hot Florida. More views of the bronze sculptures of a cattle drive in Okeechobee.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Mags ace
Very nice capture of these sculptures.
March 20th, 2024  
