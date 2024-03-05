Sign up
Photo 3341
Brahman Bull
A popular breed in hot Florida. More views of the bronze sculptures of a cattle drive in Okeechobee.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
1
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3585
photos
129
followers
124
following
919% complete
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
9th March 2024 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bull
,
sculpture
,
florida
,
brahman
,
okeechobee
,
street-111
Mags
ace
Very nice capture of these sculptures.
March 20th, 2024
