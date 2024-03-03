Previous
Purple Gallinule by danette
Photo 3340

Purple Gallinule

Also known as the Swamp Chicken! Lives year-round in Florida and large areas of S. America. The males are very colorful. They have huge feet.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
915% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very unusual bird!
March 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise