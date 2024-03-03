Sign up
Previous
Photo 3340
Purple Gallinule
Also known as the Swamp Chicken! Lives year-round in Florida and large areas of S. America. The males are very colorful. They have huge feet.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st March 2024 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
bird
,
gallinule
Mags
ace
Very unusual bird!
March 3rd, 2024
