Previous
Photo 3346
Afternoon snack
Not sure if she is eating flowers or leaves.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3575
photos
129
followers
124
following
916% complete
View this month »
3346
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th March 2024 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
florida
Mags
ace
What a sweet shot!
March 13th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Cute pose!
March 13th, 2024
