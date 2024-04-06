Previous
Secluded beach by danette
Photo 3367

Secluded beach

Enjoying this uncrowded beach with beautiful white sands. These are mangrove trunks, but much of the area is just sand. Beautifully unspoiled.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Danette Thompson

OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Diana ace
That looks so amazing, I have never seen anything like it. Not many bathers go there I suppose.
April 9th, 2024  
Olwynne
Fantastic shot. It looks a bit of an obstacle course to get in to the sea though
April 9th, 2024  
