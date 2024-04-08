Sign up
Previous
Photo 3368
Partial Eclipse
We were at 48% totality. I liked the color in the clouds nearby.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
3
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3597
photos
130
followers
126
following
922% complete
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
3368
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th April 2024 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
eclipse
vaidas
ace
Great view!
April 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a magical capture, I love those clouds!
April 9th, 2024
Olwynne
Outstanding shot. The clouds are as amazing as the eclipse
April 9th, 2024
