Partial Eclipse by danette
Photo 3368

Partial Eclipse

We were at 48% totality. I liked the color in the clouds nearby.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
vaidas ace
Great view!
April 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a magical capture, I love those clouds!
April 9th, 2024  
Olwynne
Outstanding shot. The clouds are as amazing as the eclipse
April 9th, 2024  
