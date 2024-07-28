Sign up
Photo 3453
Happy birthday!
Our youngest grandson has turned 5! It was nice to celebrate with a family gathering.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
family
,
birthday
,
grandson
Joan Robillard
ace
Good family portrait
July 28th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Such a sweet family portrait...All smiles.
July 28th, 2024
