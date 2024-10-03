Sign up
Photo 3482
Abandoned Florida
I haven't been able to find the history of this home. There is a "new" home next door. I am glad they allow it stay.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
2
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3716
photos
131
followers
126
following
954% complete
View this month »
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
Tags
home
,
stone
,
abandoned
,
florida
Diana
ace
Wonderful find and capture, nature sure has taken over.
October 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very intriguing!
October 4th, 2024
