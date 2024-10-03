Previous
Next
Abandoned Florida by danette
Photo 3482

Abandoned Florida

I haven't been able to find the history of this home. There is a "new" home next door. I am glad they allow it stay.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
954% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful find and capture, nature sure has taken over.
October 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very intriguing!
October 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise