Georgia Mountains by danette
Georgia Mountains

I always love the low clouds in the mountains. Our hearts go out to the people in the wake of Hurricane Helene. All the people--Florida, Georgia, NC, SC and TN. All of the people who lost everything they had, and others lost lives. It's a horrible situation. Please give to a local charity or person who is in direct contact somewhere. I know that at least 90% of what is going on is neighbor-to-neighbor help. We are fortunate and thankful that my brother's house survived. The community in which he has a home has been struck 3 times in the last 13 months. This time, businesses were destroyed, and people's homes were destroyed. Some areas were completely wiped out and the people don't have money. There is a great need. Please do not believe that "everyone is very happy across the board". So many have lost a great deal. If they are happy, it is only because they see the hand of God working in this disaster.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Danette Thompson

Diana ace
Such a stunning capture for such a sad narrative. Sending prayers and blessings to all those who have suffered and continue to do so.
October 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! Yes, so sad and many will remember that name for a long time.
October 4th, 2024  
