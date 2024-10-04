Georgia Mountains

I always love the low clouds in the mountains. Our hearts go out to the people in the wake of Hurricane Helene. All the people--Florida, Georgia, NC, SC and TN. All of the people who lost everything they had, and others lost lives. It's a horrible situation. Please give to a local charity or person who is in direct contact somewhere. I know that at least 90% of what is going on is neighbor-to-neighbor help. We are fortunate and thankful that my brother's house survived. The community in which he has a home has been struck 3 times in the last 13 months. This time, businesses were destroyed, and people's homes were destroyed. Some areas were completely wiped out and the people don't have money. There is a great need. Please do not believe that "everyone is very happy across the board". So many have lost a great deal. If they are happy, it is only because they see the hand of God working in this disaster.