bottle2 by darchibald
7 / 365

bottle2

I was playing with different lighting and angles today to show my students and this is one of the shots.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
March 1st, 2023  
