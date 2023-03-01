Sign up
7 / 365
bottle2
I was playing with different lighting and angles today to show my students and this is one of the shots.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st March 2023 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
and
,
white"
,
#bottle
,
life"
,
#"black
,
#"still
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
March 1st, 2023
