Don't look up by darchibald
54 / 365

Don't look up

You never know what might be peering down at you.

Playing around with perspective. That's an octopus peering down at me while I was on the floor.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
14% complete

