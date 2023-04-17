Sign up
54 / 365
Don't look up
You never know what might be peering down at you.
Playing around with perspective. That's an octopus peering down at me while I was on the floor.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th April 2023 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
octopus
,
wall hanging
