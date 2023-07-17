Sign up
145 / 365
books
This is on Main Street Middleport, NY
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
383
photos
19
followers
18
following
39% complete
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
118
143
117
119
144
118
120
145
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th July 2023 1:25pm
Tags
books
,
library
,
bw-82
Liz Gooster
I love these community library boxes! Great shot.
July 17th, 2023
