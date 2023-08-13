Previous
Terry by darchibald
Terry

I met Terry yesterday. He helped plan the festival I went to yesterday at Oxbo Spiritual Central. Very interesting man and very interesting lifestyle. That's his can of Pepsi he allows himself a day. The only caffeine he consumes.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

