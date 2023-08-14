Previous
Bog River Falls-1-3
Bog River Falls-1-3

This is part of Bog River Falls. It's actually a series of cascades where the Bog River flows into Tupper Lake in the Adirondack Mountains. There's some good fishing where the two meet.
14th August 2023

Dave

@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful capture!
August 17th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Nice gushing water over the rocks.
August 17th, 2023  
