Previous
173 / 365
Bog River Falls-1-3
This is part of Bog River Falls. It's actually a series of cascades where the Bog River flows into Tupper Lake in the Adirondack Mountains. There's some good fishing where the two meet.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
2
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
waterfalls
,
cascades
,
adirondacks
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful capture!
August 17th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Nice gushing water over the rocks.
August 17th, 2023
