Previous
Turkey vulture by darchibald
Photo 498

Turkey vulture

5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great shot
July 5th, 2024  
katy ace
WOW!~ Fantastic timiong to get such a great shot of him in flight!
July 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise