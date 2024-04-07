Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Down By The Lake
Smeagol joined my at the lake shore this morning. While I took photos, he was hoping for something wriggly to eat.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
2
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
The Adventures of Smeagol
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th April 2024 11:04am
Tags
30-shots2024
Wendy
ace
He really is enjoying his time in the limelight. ❤️
April 7th, 2024
katy
ace
You are doing a wonderful job with capturing him Around his travels
April 7th, 2024
