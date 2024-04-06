Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
Sunrise
Smeagol and Trout woke up early to see the sunrise.
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
The Adventures of Smeagol
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th April 2024 7:37am
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
30-shots2024
