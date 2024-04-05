Previous
Longing by darchibald
Longing

After yesterday's psychedelic journey, Smeagol and Trout were hoping to go play in the fresh spring air. But, alas, winter had returned.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Dave

Wendy ace
I am patiently waiting for him to visit the cemetery. 🤫
April 5th, 2024  
